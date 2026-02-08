Daftar

Daftar

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Niemoller's Ghost's avatar
Niemoller's Ghost
8h

So Israel punitively & arbitrarily limits what materials can come into the Occupied Palestinian Territory of Gaza, seemingly to work with its slaughter of childs and other civilians, to work with its destruction almost in whole, of the people of Palestine. I hope the ICJ soon finds all this egregious behavior of Israel's settler colony to comprise G3n0c1de. There are billions of us crying out for an end to the misery of Zionist war crimes, and our Nation-state's complicity with them. And the US is still normalizing war crimes to the extent that all the lesser war crime politicians look comparatively sane: https://theintercept.com/2026/02/06/pentagon-israel-cluster-munitions-weapons-sale/ Where is our justice to stop these atrocities, and lock up these recidivist monsters!?

Reply
Share
Rosalie's avatar
Rosalie
13h

Learning the details of Zionists crimes creates sorrow and detestation. They are steeped in boundless cruelty and pride. The hard-hearted apathy of most of the Western leaders cannot be justified. I hope, with all my heart that those leaders will stop talking and take action to halt the Zionists’ modern holocaust of the Palestinian people. Then there must be a multi-national movement to help restore them to their own lands and aid them in rebuilding what the rogue state of Israel has destroyed.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eman Mohammed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture