Gaza’s last exit is also a budget line. Even when Rafah closes, the money continues to move. This investigation examines the financial and administrative architecture behind a border that remains funded and operational as crisis infrastructure.

Rafah is described in diplomatic language as Gaza’s gateway to the outside world, but for Palestinians it has always functioned as something else: a negotiation over whether you are allowed to be treated as fully human. The waiting, the stops, the “come back tomorrow,” and the humiliation disguised as paperwork teach you quickly that a border is not a simple line on a map. It is a relationship of power that decides whose time matters and whose suffering becomes procedure.

I am Palestinian from Gaza, and even before the genocide, crossing Rafah felt less like travel and more like bargaining for dignity. My last attempt was when my daughter was one year old and injured. She held an American passport, yet we were turned back for three weeks. Each day produced another round of forms, waiting, and delay. The delay pretended to be inevitable until it became obvious that delay itself was the decision.

Borders are designed to feel personal. They convince you that your suffering is an individual failure: a missing document, the wrong stamp, the wrong day. Only later, reading humanitarian reports, does the pattern emerge. The same ceilings and delays appear again and again in records written by agencies that never met my daughter and never saw the waiting room at Rafah. What feels like humiliation in the body appears in paperwork as policy.

The documents do not describe cruelty. They describe administration. Inside that administration sits a structure Palestinians recognize instantly, a system that regulates how long you wait, how far you move, and whether urgency is allowed to exist at all.

This investigation traces how Rafah hardened into an administrative choke point in late 2023, how international legal orders failed to dismantle that architecture in 2024, and how the same logic continues to govern movement in February 2026. The reports from 2023 are not background context. They are the blueprint of a machine that never shut down.

A Crossing Governed by Ceilings

Rafah does not simply slow movement the way overcrowded borders sometimes do. It operates through ceilings that are measurable and repeatable. Fuel is approved in liters, aid trucks are counted one by one, movement is compressed into narrow windows, and communications determine whether aid can move at all. Outside those ceilings there is silence, long stretches where nothing moves and no explanation arrives.

International missions operate inside this environment, but they do not override it. On paper the crossing exists. In practice it behaves like a valve that opens only to a preset width.

This is not the only valve in Gaza, but it is the one the outside world calls a border.

OCHA’s flash updates from November 2023 read like logistics logs, yet they function as evidence. Over two days alone, the Israeli military opened “corridors” along Salah Ad Deen Road in time-bounded windows (including a four-hour window and a seven-hour window). In those windows, OCHA estimated that more than 50,000 people fled southward, many on foot or by donkey cart, with vehicles reportedly forced to stop kilometers before the Wadi Gaza junction. Monitors and NGOs distributed water and biscuits to evacuees arriving with few belongings and nowhere certain to sleep.¹

As those corridors opened, OCHA reported mass displacement at a scale that made shelter into a public health crisis. By early November, more than 1.5 million people were estimated to be displaced inside Gaza, with hundreds of thousands crowded into UNRWA shelters where sanitation ratios collapsed into the hundreds of people per toilet and shower.²

Fuel followed the same logic. On 15 November 2023, around 23,000 litres of fuel entered Gaza from Egypt, and OCHA reported that Israeli authorities restricted its use to UNRWA trucks distributing aid. Fuel for hospital generators and water and sanitation facilities remained banned. In the same update, OCHA described essential services halting, including solid waste services shutting down with roughly 400 tons of rubbish accumulating daily, and water and sewage facilities ceasing operations for lack of fuel.³

These are not abstract shortages. They are mechanical thresholds. When fuel falls below the ceiling, water stops. When water stops, sanitation collapses. A spreadsheet becomes a public health crisis.

The same ceiling logic appears in truck counts. Between 21 October and 19 November 2023, OCHA reported that 1,268 trucks of humanitarian supplies entered Gaza via Egypt, excluding fuel. Before 7 October, OCHA recorded that roughly 500 truckloads entered Gaza every working day. The crossing did not disappear. It narrowed.⁴

Communications blackouts reinforced the mechanism. During shutdown periods, OCHA reported that the entry and movement of aid trucks could not be confirmed or coordinated, and deliveries stalled in part due to the combined effect of communications loss and fuel constraints. A crossing without communication functions as a closed crossing even if the gate remains physically open.⁵

In May 2024, the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to “maintain open the Rafah crossing for unhindered provision at scale of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance.”⁶ By then, Reuters reported that close to 800,000 people had already been displaced from Rafah amid evacuation orders and the assault.⁷ The order did not reveal anything new. It confirmed what humanitarian records had already shown. The ruling stands. The constriction continues.

Who Actually Runs Rafah

Control at Rafah is layered, but not ambiguous. Egypt administers the physical gate on its side. European personnel operate inside the terminal under an assistance mandate. Israeli authorities control the approval system that determines who is permitted to move, what is allowed to enter, and when the crossing opens or closes.

Presence and authority are not the same thing. This structure is not new. The 2005 “Agreed Principles for Rafah Crossing,” reached after Israel’s disengagement, embedded Israeli objection power through advance notification requirements for categories of travelers and created a third-party liaison mechanism receiving real-time data and video feeds from the crossing. The language of “international standards” existed alongside a design that kept Palestinian movement legible to, and contestable by, Israel.⁸

Two decades later, the same architecture is visible in public reporting on Rafah’s partial reopening in February 2026. Reuters described the crossing reopening only for limited pedestrian movement under strict Israeli and Egyptian security approvals, with daily quotas, and noted that the Gaza-side security apparatus was under Israeli control while the European Union and Palestinian Authority played monitoring roles.⁹ Israel does not always stand at the door, It still controls the lock.

The Funding That Continues

A border that rarely opens can still remain fully funded. EU Council decisions renewing the EU Border Assistance Mission at Rafah set specific financial reference amounts for the mission’s expenditure: €3,723,805.94 for 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025, and €7,493,238.13 for 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026.¹⁰

Alongside mission budgets, the European External Action Service’s published per diem annex lists “EUBAM Rafah Gaza strip” at €194.54 per day as of 1 January 2025, combining per diem and hardship allowance in the schedule.¹¹ This is not a claim about what any specific official receives, but it is a published figure describing what the EU classifies as the cost of operating under Gaza deployment conditions.

The point is structural. The crossing can remain functionally sealed for long stretches, yet the administrative system around it persists: renewals, reference amounts, allowances, staffing lines, and operational readiness. For Palestinians, closure means paralysis. For institutions, closure does not mean zero.

The restriction is visible not only in truck counts and fuel approvals, but at the scale of a single bag. After Rafah’s partial reopening in February 2026, returnees described inspections that reduced personal belongings to a checklist. Clothes and documents were permitted. Cash was capped. Each person was allowed one phone. Toys, liquids, electronics, and ordinary personal items were confiscated or discarded during searches. The ceiling extended into private life, compressing what families could carry back into Gaza to what officials classified as administratively acceptable. The rule was not abstract. It was enforced item by item.

Testimony Inside the Records

Huda Abdelqader Abu Abid is in her early seventies. She left Gaza in March 2025 for urgent medical treatment after losing an eye and developing serious heart complications. Two months before her departure, her son Abdullah was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

When she returned through Rafah nearly a year later, she said the crossing no longer resembled a border. It felt like a detention facility.

She began her journey before dawn and did not clear the crossing until close to midnight. She described more than six hours of interrogation by Israeli officers asking why she was returning and telling her Gaza had been flattened. She traveled with her daughter Rutana, who left her one-year-old child behind in Gaza to accompany her.

Among the small group permitted to return that day, Huda watched European personnel confiscate toys and personal belongings without explanation.

“They were not observing,” she said. “They were enforcing what Israel wants.”

Her house in Bani Suheila had already been destroyed. She returned knowing she would sleep in a borrowed tent. What stayed with her was not only loss, but atmosphere, a place where decisions were final, opaque, and dignity absent.

Her testimony is not isolated. After Rafah’s partial reopening in February 2026, the UN Human Rights Office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory reported consistent accounts from returnees describing handcuffing, blindfolding, invasive searches, degrading interrogations, theft of belongings, denial of medical care and bathrooms, and offers of money to leave Gaza or to become informants. Reuters and AP carried separate reporting in the same period describing returnees recounting humiliating screening procedures and coercive questioning, while Israeli authorities denied mistreatment.¹²

Another Palestinian returnee, Intisar al Akar, described being detained while crossing and abused after officials identified her as the sister-in-law of a Palestinian prisoner.

“During my return from travel I was arrested, my hands were tied, and I was tortured,” she said. “Only because I am the wife of the prisoner Adham al Akar.”

Her testimony does not contradict the documents. It completes them. The reports measure ceilings. She describes how ceilings feel inside the body.

The Architecture of Delay

Rafah does not malfunction randomly. It runs through limits and schedules that convert fuel into water, water into sanitation, and sanitation into public health outcomes. The crossing behaves like a valve, and every Palestinian waiting to pass becomes a number inside a framework built to regulate scarcity.

Domination does not operate only through bombardment. It operates through permissions, timings, and ceilings administered in bureaucratic language that presents itself as neutrality. Paperwork does not soften violence, It schedules it.

The logic of delay is visible beyond the crossing itself. When six-year-old Hind Rajab was trapped in a car with her killed relatives in January 2024, rescue teams waited for authorization and access from the Israeli occupation. Reuters and the Associated Press later reported that Hind was found dead alongside her relatives, and that the Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance sent to reach her was found destroyed with two medics dead. In July 2024, UN independent experts said the killing of Hind, her family, and the paramedics may amount to a war crime, and Forensic Architecture published a reconstruction focused on access, timing, and the lethal consequences of “permission” arriving too late.¹³

The timeline reads like paperwork and the outcome reads like a verdict. Rafah runs on the same administrative logic. A border emergency and a battlefield emergency pass through a system where urgency must wait for permission.

This is the structure that turns a medical crisis into weeks at a crossing. It converts political decisions into administrative experience, so families encounter power as paperwork rather than policy. My daughter and Hind were separated by circumstance, but not by system. Both were processed by a regime that treats delay as procedure.

This is not a breakdown. It is design. As of February 2026, that machine is still running and the documents confirm it exists. The question is who benefits from maintaining a border that remains funded, staffed, and operational even when it rarely opens for the people it governs.

Rafah is often described as a logistical problem. The records show it is also a financial structure. Movement is rationed while funding flows continuously. A crossing that barely opens still generates renewals, allowances, and contracts. Rafah is not only a border, It is an economy.

Disclaimer :

This investigation is based on publicly available institutional records, court documents, financial disclosures, and first-hand testimony obtained with consent. All quantitative claims are traceable to published sources. Interpretations reflect journalistic analysis of documented administrative practices. Readers are encouraged to review the primary sources listed in the appendix.

Fact-Check Summary

All quantitative figures verified against UNRWA and OCHA records.

Legal references confirmed via ICJ order (May 2024).

EU allowance figures taken from EEAS 2025 schedule.

Testimony recorded with consent and preserved in transcript.