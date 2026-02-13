Daftar

Daftar

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hala Saleh's avatar
Hala Saleh
2h

Thank you for your work and all you share with us

Reply
Share
Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
4h

Yes.

https://substack.com/@parislychee/note/p-187727971

Breaking Ranks: Exposing the Brutal Machinery of Israel’s War on Gaza

A Documentary That Forces the World to Look at What It Tried to Ignore

Some inbred people, the Jews, are just DNA-configured as evil.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/not-pissed-off-yet-my-fucking-taxes

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eman Mohammed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture