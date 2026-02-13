Eman Mohammed

The first time I tried to read a Pentagon contract database, I thought I was doing it wrong. The page looked like a tax form designed by people who hate eyes. Rows of numbers, vendor codes, neutral phrases like “capability enhancement” and “security cooperation.” Nothing in the language hinted that these entries described objects built to tear through children’s bodies.

That is how modern violence hides. Not behind secrecy, but behind boredom.

If you stay with the documents long enough, a pattern emerges. The same companies appear again and again. The same categories repeat. Hundreds of millions of dollars move through channels that look administrative but map directly onto war, detention, and occupation. The paperwork never raises its voice. It doesn’t need to. It assumes you’ll stop reading.

While living in Gaza, I learned early that violence is organized. It has schedules. It has budgets. It moves with paperwork.

The first time I entered an Al Qassam training ground it wasn’t an invitation to journalists. It was a chain of trust, where someone told someone I could be let in, and suddenly I was standing in a field with a camera while armed young men rehearsed war in a place that should have been wheat. What struck me wasn’t the weapons, it was how young and heartbroken they were.

I asked questions then I listened. By the time they gathered for a group portrait I understood what I was looking at. Every man in that frame had been orphaned by an Israeli strikes. Different streets, different nights but the very same ending. Families annihilated and childhood interrupted. Grief reorganized into discipline and into resistance.

From far away the photograph looks militant. Up close it is a record of what was stolen.

Later, sitting inside portals like USAspending and SEC filings, I recognized the tone immediately. It was the same calm voice. Suffering catalogued with the emotional temperature of an office supply order. The shock isn’t that the information is hidden, the shock is how openly it is filed.

People often ask how I keep doing this work and still sleep at night after the photographs I’ve taken and the information I gathered.. They expect an answer about resilience. I never had a clean explanation because you don’t conquer horror, you rearrange yourself around it. You make room for what refuses to leave and learn how to live in the same house with it.

The news began repeating the name Ahmad Hasan Sulieman, the sniper of Beit Hanoun, in that same administrative tone. A man reduced to a role. A life compressed into a function. A communiqué turning biography into bullet point. Behind that sentence stood a father who had already buried his wife and daughters after Israel killed them. Public language called him a militant seeking vengeance, he was somehow painted as the “bogeyman.”

Ahmad Hasan Sulieman

At his family’s funeral he stood with his hands raised in prayer for his wife and children. He didn’t weep, he imagined them safe, comfortable, protected somewhere beyond the reach of the Israeli occupation. There was no strategy in his voice, and no slogan. Just a father trying to build a place in language where his family still existed. The video restores him as a human being.

If a man like this had blue eyes and a Southern accent, Hollywood would have built a hero around him. His grief would be framed as courage. His vengeance would be called justice. But he is Palestinian, Muslim, brown, and the same story is translated into villainy.

That gap is exactly where modern violence lives. Dont let the word “modern” fool you, its as ugly as can be.

The same vocabulary turns migrants into case numbers and detention beds into capacity charts. ICE

crimes are narrated as policy but operates as a market for the rich. Private prison companies describe confinement with the calm optimism of warehouse logistics. Loan structures and contracts orbit a single question: how to keep the system liquid. The filings are meticulous. The human reality is stripped into categories that fit neatly inside quarterly reports.

None of this is secret. It is disclosed with the confidence of a system that expects not to be read. The barrier is fatigue. Power speaks in a dialect that sounds harmless because it is tedious.

Understanding this does not make the world lighter but it makes it legible. Stress thrives in the belief that catastrophe is random. It eases when you recognize the pattern. You stop mistaking the machine for weather. You see the levers and you contemplate pulling them, then you say this thought out loud and acknowledge others had it too, thats how resistance is born.

I saw the emotional version of this pattern once in front of Capitol Hill. An Israeli woman approached me holding a sign that read “Netanyahu is a war criminal.” She spoke gently, with regret. When I pulled away, she asked what was wrong with me. I didn’t know how to explain that remorse can arrive too late to be useful. Her actions had already cost me lives, it cost me home, almost cost me a child. Some grief refuses an audience, especially when the audience helped write it.

She told me I had beautiful eyes. The niceness felt unbearable. A young protester stepped in and said everything I couldn’t say without breaking open. He spoke for me, and for the first time, I needed someone else to hold the words so I could hold my rage.

She said she wished we could be friends. I told her I wished her a great life in New York where she belongs. It was the closest thing to forgiveness I could manufacture.

That moment and the Beit Hanoun father live inside the same structure. Institutions edit people and systems rewrite biographies into manageable stories, Our suffering is acknowledged just enough to be filed away.

Americans live inside this grammar too. Every movement that insists on dignity is first described as disorder. Every refusal is labeled instability. Resistance is treated like a malfunction instead of a human response to injustice. But resistance is not foreign, it is what survival looks like.

When I return to that photograph of Al Qassam in the wheat field, I don’t see militants first. I see a generation assembled from loss. Boys turned into categories before they were allowed to finish being children. The image holds what the communiqué leaves out, proof that these were lives before they were labels.

The violence is not only in the bomb or the cage, it is in the language that makes both sound ordinary. Once you learn to hear that language, you realize it has been speaking around you the entire time. Calm.. Professional.. Efficient.. Erasing people in sentences that almost sound polite.

And the moment you recognize it, you cannot unrecognize it.

The documents will still be there tomorrow, the contracts will still move and the language will still try to convince you that none of this concerns you.

The empire machine runs on distance. Close it. Read the documents. Follow the money. Refuse the story that tells you this is inevitable. Nothing about this is natural. It is built. Which means it can be dismantled.

May Ahmad, his wife, and his little girls rest in eternal peace.

