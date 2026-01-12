Daftar

Daftar

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Daftar

From Gaza to Patagonia: The Same Fire

Nearly 12,000 Hectares Burn in Patagonia’s Chubut as Authorities Probe Deliberate Fire, a Year After Blazes Linked by Locals to Israeli Involvement
Eman Mohammed's avatar
Eman Mohammed
Jan 12, 2026
∙ Paid

Sunday 11 January, 4:35 PM Dublin | 1:35 PM Patagonia

The Maghreb Athan اذان المغرب had just ended when the lights went off and the power followed, not everywhere, just here, just us, the refrigerator…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Eman Mohammed.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Eman Mohammed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture