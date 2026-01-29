Daftar
What is “Daftar”?
A note on how this space works
Jan 29
•
Eman Mohammed
45
5
11
What Was Allowed in ICE Custody
A guard raped a woman in ICE custody. The system absorbed it and moved on.
Jan 27
•
Eman Mohammed
40
3
18
ICE Killed an ICU Nurse in Minneapolis. The Media Did the Cleanup.
Video shows ICE agents shooting an ICU nurse in Minneapolis. Within hours, DHS framed it as self-defense, and major U.S. media outlets repeated that…
Jan 25
•
Eman Mohammed
87
14
41
1:31
Which Companies Are Linked to ICE?
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) relies on private companies for detention, surveillance, transport, logistics, and data services. Many of…
Jan 23
•
Eman Mohammed
559
37
319
0:31
A Father Digs for 180 Days to Bury His Family
Watch now | What 180 days of digging looks like in Gaza, under a ceasefire that never reached the rubble.
Jan 20
•
Eman Mohammed
77
5
42
0:53
The Black Panther Party Didn’t Come Back. It Never Left.
Watch now | What viral images get wrong about Panther history
Jan 16
•
Eman Mohammed
259
26
101
1:14
A Recipe for Staying
This started in the kitchen. It didn’t stay there.
Jan 15
•
Eman Mohammed
31
18
7
From Gaza to Patagonia: The Same Fire
Nearly 12,000 Hectares Burn in Patagonia’s Chubut as Authorities Probe Deliberate Fire, a Year After Blazes Linked by Locals to Israeli Involvement
Jan 12
•
Eman Mohammed
141
4
76
0:21
The Blackwater–ICE Connection, Explained
How a war contractor’s legacy shaped the killing in Minnesota
Jan 8
•
Eman Mohammed
1,028
103
421
4:26
ماذا يقول القانون الدولي عن اختطاف رئيس دولة، ولماذا لم يُطبَّق هذه المرة؟
هذا الأسبوع، هاجمت الولايات المتحدة فنزويلا واختطفت رئيسها المنتخب وهو على رأس عمله.
Jan 7
•
Eman Mohammed
3
What International Law Says About Kidnapping a President
The United States violated binding international law, including the United Nations Charter and principles of customary international law, when it…
Jan 7
•
Eman Mohammed
38
3
19
They Kidnapped a President. Then Walked Back the Story.
The U.S. admitted it exaggerated its case against Venezuela after acting on it. Israel violated a ceasefire more than 940 times with no consequences.
Jan 6
•
Eman Mohammed
53
6
25
