  Eman Mohammed
What Was Allowed in ICE Custody
A guard raped a woman in ICE custody. The system absorbed it and moved on.
  Eman Mohammed
ICE Killed an ICU Nurse in Minneapolis. The Media Did the Cleanup.
Video shows ICE agents shooting an ICU nurse in Minneapolis. Within hours, DHS framed it as self-defense, and major U.S. media outlets repeated that…
  Eman Mohammed
1:31
Which Companies Are Linked to ICE?
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) relies on private companies for detention, surveillance, transport, logistics, and data services. Many of…
  Eman Mohammed
0:31
A Father Digs for 180 Days to Bury His Family
Watch now | What 180 days of digging looks like in Gaza, under a ceasefire that never reached the rubble.
  Eman Mohammed
0:53
The Black Panther Party Didn’t Come Back. It Never Left.
Watch now | What viral images get wrong about Panther history
  Eman Mohammed
1:14
A Recipe for Staying
This started in the kitchen. It didn’t stay there.
  Eman Mohammed
From Gaza to Patagonia: The Same Fire
Nearly 12,000 Hectares Burn in Patagonia’s Chubut as Authorities Probe Deliberate Fire, a Year After Blazes Linked by Locals to Israeli Involvement
  Eman Mohammed
0:21
The Blackwater–ICE Connection, Explained
How a war contractor’s legacy shaped the killing in Minnesota
  Eman Mohammed
4:26
ماذا يقول القانون الدولي عن اختطاف رئيس دولة، ولماذا لم يُطبَّق هذه المرة؟
هذا الأسبوع، هاجمت الولايات المتحدة فنزويلا واختطفت رئيسها المنتخب وهو على رأس عمله.
  Eman Mohammed
What International Law Says About Kidnapping a President
The United States violated binding international law, including the United Nations Charter and principles of customary international law, when it…
  Eman Mohammed
They Kidnapped a President. Then Walked Back the Story.
The U.S. admitted it exaggerated its case against Venezuela after acting on it. Israel violated a ceasefire more than 940 times with no consequences.
  Eman Mohammed
